A drunk man called police to report 250 grams of stolen potatoes, insisting on an investigation, which went viral online.

In a strange turn of events, police in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, received an unusual emergency call regarding the theft of 250 grams of potatoes. The incident occurred just before Diwali when a man named Vijay Verma contacted the UP-112 helpline to report the missing potatoes and requested police intervention.

According to TOI, Vijay Verma, a resident of Mannapurwa, had set aside 250 grams of potatoes he intended to cook. Upon returning after a brief moment, he discovered the potatoes were gone, leading him to contact the emergency helpline for a thorough investigation. When police arrived at Verma's home, they found that the "theft" involved only 250 grams of potatoes.

The officers who responded to the call recorded a brief 5-second video of their conversation with Verma, who firmly said, “This is what needs to be investigated.” When asked if he had been drinking, Verma acknowledged that he had, saying, “Yes, I work hard all day and have a small drink in the evening. But this isn’t about alcohol; it’s about the missing potatoes.”

The video featuring Verma'semphatic request for an investigation soon went viral on social media. Reactions from viewers varied widely; some commended the police for their prompt response, while others criticized the misuse of emergency services, highlighting that such trivial reports waste valuable resources.

In a separate bizarre incident in Singanapalle village, Andhra Pradesh, a video emerged showing a truck driver inebriated and narrowly avoiding a dangerous encounter with a python. Reports indicate that after a long day of work, the driver had consumed a significant amount of alcohol. Too intoxicated to make his way home, he collapsed on a nearby platform and fell asleep.

Unaware of the danger, the driver was approached by a large python that slithered out from the nearby woods and coiled around him. The undated video captures the python resting around the driver's neck while he remained oblivious in his drunken state. Concerned locals quickly came to his aid, managing to free him from the snake's hold.

These unusual incidents have sparked mixed reactions among netizens, who are both entertained and worried about the impact of alcohol on judgment and awareness. Many are advocating for improved public education to prevent unnecessary emergency calls and dangerous situations.