A wedding in Uttar Pradesh took a bizarre turn when a drunk groom mistakenly garlanded the bride's best friend instead of the bride. The incident occurred in front of 500 guests at the wedding venue in Naughwa Bhagwantpur village.

The groom, identified as 26-year-old Ravindra Kumar, was late to his wedding and was seen drinking with his friends after arriving. The bride called off the marriage due to the groom's behavior, and he was subsequently arrested.

The bride, 21-year-old Radha Devi, reacted angrily to the groom's actions, slapping him in front of the stunned guests. She then walked away from the stage, calling off the wedding.

The incident sparked a clash between the two families, who were about to become relatives if had things not worsened. The families hurled chairs at each other before police arrived and intervened, sending the groom's wedding procession away.

Speaking to TOI, the bride’s brother Omkar Verma said that more than Rs 10 lakh was spent by the family on the wedding.

“They were unhappy with the dowry gifts. Maybe this was their way of humiliating us. And then we find out that he isn’t even a farmer as his family told us-he’s a truck driver," he said.

The bride's family filed a complaint at the Kularia police station at 4 am, leading to the cancellation of the wedding. The groom, Ravindra Kumar, was taken into police custody and charged under the Dowry Act.

A medical examination confirmed that the groom was intoxicated at the time of the incident.