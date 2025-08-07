Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces

Twitter
A video of the disturbing incident has been widely shared on social media platforms. No action was taken against the accused man when the plane landed in Pakistan's Lahore, but he was finally arrested at his home in the UK. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 12:19 AM IST

Iftikhar also allegedly pushed his wife when she tried to talk to the flight crew.

A 37-year-old Pakistani man has been sentenced to prison for 15 months after he verbally abused and threatened a flight attendant on a Virgin Atlantic flight. Salman Iftikhar, a first-class passenger flying from London to Lahore, had also told the attendant he would blow up her hotel room. Iftikhar said she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang-raped, and set on fire after he drank champagne on the flight, according to a report by The Mirror. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

What happened on the Virgin Atlantic flight?
In a video recorded by a fellow passenger, Iftikhar can be heard accusing the air hostess of being racist. "You called me a p*ki in front of everybody," he can be heard saying, as per the report. The prosecutor for the case said the man began abusing the cabin crew after they stopped him from taking ice from the bar with his hands. Iftikhar was reportedly traveling with his wife and their three children on the flight.

Who is Salman Iftikhar and what action was taken against him?
Iftikhar also allegedly pushed his wife when she tried to talk to the flight crew. Prosecutor Abdul Kapadia told a UK court, "The defendant said this (referring to the threats) while his three young children were crying and pleading for him to stop." No action was taken against him when the plane landed in Pakistan, but he was finally arrested at his home in the UK. According to his profile on LinkedIn, Iftikhar is the founder and director of the recruitment firm Staffing Match.

 

