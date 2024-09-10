Twitter
Drunk man fights with people on flight, enters cockpit, you won't believe what happened next

From the testimonies of the witnesses, the trouble started immediately after the flight had been airborne

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Drunk man fights with people on flight, enters cockpit, you won't believe what happened next
A dramatic event occurred on the flight EasyJet going from London to Kos International Airport, Greece, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Munich International Airport because of an inebriated passenger.

This flight heading to Greece was redirected about two hours into the journey after a man, who was clearly drunk, created havoc in the cabin. From the testimonies of the witnesses, the trouble started immediately after the flight had been airborne.

The passenger who had been accused of consuming alcohol prior to boarding the plane continued with the same behaviour on the aircraft, resulting in the following unpleasant events. He tried to rush towards the cockpit and verbally abused the captain, calling him ‘rubbish’ and also tried to open the exit door which led to scuffle with the flight attendants and other passengers.

The man was said to have been aggressive and vulgar and was reported to have screamed at other passengers, made lewd advances at flight attendants and boasted of his pastime in prison. His actions affected the passengers by making them anxious and scared, especially when the situation got out of hand. The crew was able to restrain the passenger, but he was able to break the intercom before doing more harm to the flight attendants.

The event was recorded on the camera, and the video demonstrated the situation after the German police removed the aggressive person from the airplane, with the passengers clapping and shouting in joy. EasyJet released a statement concerning the occurrence, and the company explained that the emergency landing was required because of the passenger’s misconduct.

The airline stated that the safety of passengers is paramount to it and that its personnel are capable of handling such incidents. Such passengers received hotel and meal arrangements in Munich and proceeded with the journey to Greece the next day. The event has led to the discussion of the airline’s policies on alcohol consumption on the flight, which Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has made a two-drink limit. Some passengers accused EasyJet of having lax security standards that let the man on the plane while he was already drunk, and insisted that better security measures could have averted the disaster.

