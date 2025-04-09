A drunk Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok, sparking outrage and investigation.

In yet another disturbing case of misbehavior mid-air, an Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The incident reportedly took place on flight AI 2336, where a drunk passenger is said to have urinated on another passenger, who was later identified as the managing director of a company. While Air India officially confirmed there was an incident of “unruly passenger behaviour” on board, it did not reveal specific details about what had occurred.

Sources said that the matter has been brought to the notice of authorities and that Air India offered assistance to the affected passenger once the flight landed in Bangkok. However, the victim declined Air India's help to file a formal complaint with local authorities.

The airline released a statement saying, “In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist the aggrieved passenger in filing a complaint with authorities in Bangkok, but the offer was declined.” The airline added that it followed all standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is the aviation regulatory authority in India.

Air India also mentioned that a standing independent committee will now assess the incident and decide what action should be taken against the accused passenger.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also commented on the matter, saying that such incidents are taken seriously. “The ministry will talk to the airline. If any wrongdoing is found, necessary action will be taken,” he told ANI.

This is not the first such case. In recent years, there have been multiple incidents where passengers have urinated on fellow flyers while intoxicated. In March 2023, Arya Vohra, an Indian student in the US, was banned by American Airlines for allegedly urinating on another passenger. In another shocking case from November 2022, a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of an Air India flight.

These repeated incidents have raised concerns about in-flight alcohol consumption and the need for stricter penalties against unruly passengers.