VIRAL

'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sweetest surprise; watch

The man, filled with immense joy, puts his bag on the couch and joins in their performance, and the reunion concludes with a warm group hug.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sweetest surprise; watch
A man who returned home after a week-long work trip got a heartwarming surprise from his kids, and the adorable moment has now gone viral on social media.

The video posted by the Instagram account 'priyanka_advi_aadi' begins with a man stepping inside his home, where his two kids welcome him dancing to the popular 1987 song 'Aapke Aa Jane Se'.

The man, filled with immense joy, puts his bag on the couch and joins in their performance, and the reunion concludes with a warm group hug.

"After a week away, dear papa gets the sweetest welcome from bachcha party," reads the text overlay, while the caption says, "7 days gone by and bachcha party welcome papa back home with a million smiles."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Almost forgot this was the whole point.''

Another user said, ''This video made my day (I remember my father, he used to do these things).''

A third user commented, ''BRB, dropping kala teeka for this bond.''

Another user wrote, ''The smile on my face says it all…..my child’s surprise touched my heart….I’m indeed a lucky father…..''

Also read: Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch

 

