Drop 50 kg, win a Porsche? This gym’s crazy weight-loss challenge sounds unreal, but it’s true

According to the news report, a registration fee of 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.2 lakh) is required, which includes meals and shared accommodation in a fully enclosed training camp.

According to the South China Morning Post, a Chinese gym in Binzhou, Shandong Province, has launched a controversial weight-loss contest, offering a luxury Porsche car as a prize for anyone who loses 50 kg in three months. The contest, announced online on October 23rd, will award the successful participant a Porsche Panamera, valued at approximately 1.1 million yuan (Rs 1.3 crore) in China.

According to a gym coach named Wang, a maximum of 30 participants can participate in the contest, and seven or eight have already registered. He confirmed that the prize car is the gym owner's used 2020 model car, not a new one.

Health experts have raised concerns about the safety of losing so much weight in such a short period of time. They warn that rapid weight loss programs can lead to muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, electrolyte imbalances, gallstones, and strain on the heart.

A medical influencer named "Dr Zeng," who underwent hernia surgery and has nearly 3.5 million followers on Weibo, explained the dangers of rapid weight loss to the SCMP, highlighting the potential health risks associated with this pace of weight loss.

He warned, "Losing 0.5 kg per day is too fast. Unless someone is overweight, this rate leads to muscle loss rather than fat loss, which can lead to hormonal imbalances, hair loss, and even menstrual cessation in women. A safe target is to lose about 0.5 kg per week."

Another expert, Pu Yansong, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Shaanxi Provincial People's Hospital, also warned: "Losing weight so quickly can put stress on organs and even be fatal. Scientifically, weight loss should be gradual, so that the brain, body fat, muscles, and organs have a chance to adapt to the new energy balance."

The weight loss challenge has sparked heated debate among Chinese netizens. One user sarcastically asked, "If I lose 50 kilograms, I'll only have 5 kilograms left. Will I still be alive?" This exposed the unrealistic nature of this goal. Another pointed out the obvious marketing strategy behind the campaign, saying, "No one can actually do this. Losing 50 kg in three months? You'll lose not just weight, but humanity. With a registration fee of 10,000 yuan, the organiser can buy a new car while keeping the old one. In the end, he benefits. It's a clever marketing ploy."

