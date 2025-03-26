A video from a wedding is going viral on the internet, in which it can be seen that a drone failed to deliver varmala in groom's hand, sparking shocking reaction from him.

Weddings have transformed from simple ceremonies centered around rituals like the Jaimala and Pheras into elaborate spectacles, often prioritizing luxury and status over tradition. This shift has made social media a central platform for wedding-related content, showcasing everything from lavish decorations to humorous mishaps. Now, a video capturing an unexpected turn of events during a Varmala ceremony has gone viral.

In a now-viral video, a couple is engaged in the Varmala exchange, a ritual where the bride and groom place garlands around each other's necks. However, instead of a person handing over the garland, a drone was used to deliver it in a technologically-advanced move.

As the groom reaches for the garland, the drone hovers erratically. Instead of gracefully landing in groom's hand, the drone spirals out of control and crashes.

How did groom reacted to this situation?

The groom, clearly amused, looks at the drone operator before looking back at the fallen device. The entire incident was captured on camera, causing laughter among wedding guests and viewers online.

Social media reaction

The video was originally shared by Instagram user ravi_arya_88 has gone viral, garnering almost three million views and sparking a flurry of reactions from thousands of users.

One user wrote, "Imagine explaining this to your grandkids—‘beta, humare zamane mein drone bhi shaadiyan bigaadte the!’” (Son, in our time, even drones caused wedding mishaps!).

"Groom’s reaction is priceless. He looks more worried about the drone than the varmala!," said another user.

A third user said, "Pahle dron udana sikhne bolo camera wala ko." (First ask the camera person to teach you how to fly a drone)