Drone footage of hundreds of people performing Garba goes viral; Internet reacts

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Navratri is almost here, and preparations for the festival have begun in various parts of the country. And, obviously, Navratri is incomplete without music and dance, particularly Garba and Dandiya. Now a clip of devotees dancing at Vadodara's mela ground has attracted the attention of internet users.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, was shot by a drone. It depicts a panoramic view of a large mela ground where numerous devotees can be seen performing Garba. The caption to this video reads, “Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara,”

The clip will surely make your day. Take a look:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara (30.09)



(Video Source: VNF) pic.twitter.com/OJtwbNY5bd October 1, 2022

The viral clip has been viewed over 101k times and received tons of reaction from netizens. While some people found the Garba performance out-of-the-box, others wanted to join them. One user wrote, “we r proud to be i m vadodarian ,a sanskar nagri.” Another user wrote, “Not a single festival of others can touch Bharat's festival.”

