Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Drone footage of hundreds of people performing Garba goes viral; Internet reacts

It depicts a panoramic view of a large mela ground where numerous devotees can be seen performing Garba.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Drone footage of hundreds of people performing Garba goes viral; Internet reacts
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Navratri is almost here, and preparations for the festival have begun in various parts of the country. And, obviously, Navratri is incomplete without music and dance, particularly Garba and Dandiya. Now a clip of devotees dancing at Vadodara's mela ground has attracted the attention of internet users.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, was shot by a drone. It depicts a panoramic view of a large mela ground where numerous devotees can be seen performing Garba. The caption to this video reads, “Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara,” 

The clip will surely make your day. Take a look:

The viral clip has been viewed over 101k times and received tons of reaction from netizens. While some people found the Garba performance out-of-the-box, others wanted to join them. One user wrote, “we r proud to be i m vadodarian ,a sanskar nagri.” Another user wrote, “Not a single festival of others can touch Bharat's festival.”

Read: Little boy sells Bhel Puri with big smile; Viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.