VIRAL
A video of a burning car speeding on the roads in the Sodala Sabzi Mandi area in Rajasthan’s Jaipur is going viral on the social media.
A driverless car caught fire while speeding down the elevated road on Jaipur's Ajmer Road towards Sudarshanpura Pulia on Saturday. In a dramatic incident, the flaming vehicle collided with a parked motorcycle, causing nearby motorists to flee for safety. The chaotic situation ended when the burning car crashed into a road divider, but fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the heavy traffic.
Soon after the incided, a video went viral on social media that showed the tense moment when motorcyclists abandoned their bikes upon seeing the approaching flames. Many were seen hurriedly fleeing from their vehicles to escape the looming threat, highlighting the fear and confusion that erupted during those critical moments.
#The_burning_car #Jaipur #MGhector— Ishant Vashistha (@Ishantvashist) October 12, 2024
जयपुर की सड़कों पर दौड़ी जलती हुई कार pic.twitter.com/Sd3VXVA6IT
As reported by the Times of India, the car was being driven by Jitendra Jangid, a resident of Divya Darshan Apartment in the Journalist Colony of Mansarovar. While descending the elevated road, Jitendra noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s air conditioning unit. Concerned, he called his brother for advice, who suggested he check under the bonnet. Upon exiting the car and lifting the bonnet, Jitendra found the engine on fire.
The fire quickly intensified, damaging the car's handbrake and causing the driverless vehicle to roll down the slope of the elevated road uncontrollably. It collided with a parked motorcycle before finally stopping after hitting a roadside divider. The rapid spread of the flames emphasized the potential risks related to vehicle malfunctions, particularly in crowded areas.
In response to the emergency, a fire tender was sent from 22 Godam shortly after the alarm was raised. A police officer reported that by the time the fire was put out, the car had been completely destroyed, resulting in a total loss.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioBook becomes cheaper before Diwali, new price is just Rs...
Driverless burning car speeds through Jaipur streets, causes panic, video goes viral
Ratan Tata's successor and the new chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata is not an Indian citizen, he holds citizenship in
Baba Siddiqui's last Instagram post before he was shot dead was about Ratan Tata, he said...
Mumbai police identifies third shooter involved in Baba Siddique's murder, probe underway
Pumpkin seller hits jackpot, wins Rs 1.2 crore lottery, here's how
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao film gives tough competition to Jigra, earns...
Baba Siddique did this to reunite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan after their infamous feud at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party
Meet man, who has emerged as highest wealth gainer of India in Forbes 2024 list, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...
THIS is world's first commercial space station, features resort-like interiors, queen-size bed, launching on...
Baba Siddique's last rites to be performed with full state honours in Mumbai
Jigra box office collection day 2: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt's film fails to prove Divya Khosla wrong, earns Rs...
Sudha Murty wanted these TWO gifts from Ratan Tata, he gave it to her, they are now kept in...
Karan Johar strongly REACTS after Divya Khossla slams Alia Bhatt for 'fooling' fans with fake Jigra box office earnings
Elderly man's dangerous train stunt shocks internet, watch viral video
Chaos during Dussehra fair in Bihar after elephant loses control, damages vehicles, watch viral video
Baba Siddique shot dead: Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind NCP leader's murder? Police say...
Meet actress, popularly known as Bhabhi 2, trolled for bizarre dance steps, now fighting with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, she...
When Neeraj Chopra met 'a true visionary' Ratan Tata and said...
Meet actress who was severely hit by a car on shoot, ran Olympic torch relay, refused films with Salman Khan
'Complete collapse of law and order....': Rahul Gandhi attacks Maharashtra government over Baba Siddique's killing
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Konkana Sen’s ‘casteism, classism in film industry’ remark: ‘You will get respect only when…’
Shilpa Shetty breaks down, Salman Khan cancels shoot; celebs rush to Lilavati hospital after Baba Siddique shot dead
World's richest man Elon Musk's net worth falls by Rs 124500 crore due to his latest...
'A champion of friendship between...': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condoles Ratan Tata's demise
Vettaiyan box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth, Amitabh’s film fails to earns Rs 100 crore in India despite growth
Mukesh Ambani's superhit new Jio annual plan with unlimited 5G data for just Rs...
MBA jobs: 6 career paths to pursue after an MBA degree
Mumbai Police comfort Shantanu Naidu with heartfelt hugs as he grieves Ratan Tata's death, WATCH
Not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant, Akash or Isha but this Ambani family member owns maximum shares in Reliance
Ananya Panday recalls ‘random trauma story’ with Aryan Khan: ‘He used to threaten me and Suhana to leak…’
Baba Siddique dead: What was Mumbai slum redevelopment scam in which ED attached Rs 462 crore properties of NCP leader
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, who is Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s close friend, owns business worth Rs…
Who are largest stakeholders in Tata Sons? Not Ratan Tata, Noel Tata, it is...
Baba Siddique shot dead: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, meets family
Delhi NCR: Ganga water supply to be shut in Noida, Ghaziabad from today for 20 days due to…
Meet woman, who lost parents at age of 5, raised by grandmother, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, she is...
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 18
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
iPhone 15 available at just Rs 27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: How to grab this deal?
Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra's heroine who married 22 years older superstar, was highest-paid actress, quit acting, now...
Viral video: Crocodile spotted in drain, rescued by forest department in Kanpur, watch
Who was GN Saibaba, ex-DU professor who died months after acquittal in alleged Maoist links case?
Gautam Adani on Ratan Tata's death news: 'Legends like him never fade away...'
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, his last social media post goes viral, it was...
Director Raaj Shaandaliyaa apologies for 'unauthorised use' of Stree in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Who was Baba Siddique, murdered NCP leader that was instrumental in Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan patch up
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs, complete 3-0 clean sweep in Hyderabad
Baba Siddique, who was shot at in Mumbai, dies, confirms Lilavati Hospital
22 sixes, 25 fours: India register their highest-ever total in T20I cricket history
THIS is world’s shortest flight, lasts only 90 seconds, it covers a distance of…
Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader famous for hosting star-studded Iftar party attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
This actress married superstar for 4 months, called her marriage 'nightmare', slammed him for 'using women' for...
Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Kajol dazzle in saree during sindoor khela
Amitabh Bachchan made big investment in this smallcap company, gave more than 600% return in 5 years
THIS Mumbai canteen has been named best restaurant in India, it serves the best...
ENG-W vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland match 17
Watch: Sanju Samson smashed Rishad Hossain for five consecutive sixes during IND vs BAN 3rd T20I
Israel's precarious predicament: Can it thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions without US support?
‘Was called arrogant, entitled, selfish…’: This star cricketer once battled alcoholism, then…
Who is the wealthiest among Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's children's in-laws?
Shantanu Naidu stopped by Mumbai police before Ratan Tata's funeral, watch viral video
IND vs BAN: Why is Harshit Rana not playing India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma announces his next film Vanvaas with Nana Patekar, calls it 'Kalyug ka Ramayana'
Gujarat wall collapse: 9 workers killed, 1 injured at construction site in Mehsana, rescue operation underway
Dussehra 2024: India's tallest Ravana effigy worth Rs 30 lakh unveiled in this city; check time taken to build
THIS robot can serve drinks, babysit children, walk dogs and even be your friend, it costs Rs...
Evan Singh Luthra Appointed Member of Congress in Liberland’s New Government under Prime Minister Justin Sun
Gujarat wall collapse: PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for deceased families
Delhi to launch 'E-Detection' system: Here's how it will prevent polluting vehicles from entering
Meet woman behind the success of Gautam Adani, was a dentist, now has net worth of Rs 80000000000, she is...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new ISD plans for THESE countries, price starts at Rs...
'Gaaliyan dene ko dil kar raha': Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan team after embarrassing defeat to England in 1st Test
Meet China's 'Spider-Woman' who climbs 100-metre cliff bare-handed, with no safety equipment
Ancient comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS to make an appearance today, will it be visible in India? Check details
Tech millionaire attempts reverse ageing, get 'baby face': What happened next will leave you shocked
Divya Khossla bashes Alia Bhatt after Jigra's low opening, claims 'fake' box office collection: 'Khudh hi tickets...'
Shilpa Shetty stuns in pink lehenga as turns showstopper for Megha Bansal at Lakme Fashion Week
IND vs BAN, Hyderabad weather update: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
This shelved Dharmendra film was made 17 years later starring Bobby Deol, lead actress created controversy by..
What did Nita Ambani do before marrying Mukesh Ambani? What was her salary?
Ratan Tata death: 'Titan' of Indian business, philanthropist icon's cause of death is...
Meet woman, who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is founder of...
Rishabh Pant reveals real story behind his ‘fake injury’ in T20 World Cup final
US President Joe Biden reacts to White House official reminding him to let Kamala Harris speak, says 'I know..'
Meet actor, Salman, SRK's co-star who failed in films, was jobless for years, then became TV star, played 350 roles in..
Who will be Gautam Adani's likely heir? Will it be Karan Adani, Jeet Adani, Pranav Adani or Sagar Adani?
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Tamil Nadu train accident: Know reason behind derailment, here's what Railways official says...
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs South Africa match 16
Iran gives big warning to oil-rich allies of US: 'Don't help Israel or else...'
MS Dhoni sets internet on fire with new haircut, pics go viral
Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle's playful dance moves go viral, watch
‘He is like…’: When Rekha revealed how much Amitabh Bachchan means to her, if she’ll work with him again
Not love, superstar Madhubala married Kishore Kumar at 27 despite battling severe illness because of her anger towards..
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne
NZ-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Shinde vs Thackeray: Both Shiv Sena factions lock horns over organising Dussehra rally as poll fever grips