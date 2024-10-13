A video of a burning car speeding on the roads in the Sodala Sabzi Mandi area in Rajasthan’s Jaipur is going viral on the social media.

A driverless car caught fire while speeding down the elevated road on Jaipur's Ajmer Road towards Sudarshanpura Pulia on Saturday. In a dramatic incident, the flaming vehicle collided with a parked motorcycle, causing nearby motorists to flee for safety. The chaotic situation ended when the burning car crashed into a road divider, but fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the heavy traffic.

Soon after the incided, a video went viral on social media that showed the tense moment when motorcyclists abandoned their bikes upon seeing the approaching flames. Many were seen hurriedly fleeing from their vehicles to escape the looming threat, highlighting the fear and confusion that erupted during those critical moments.

As reported by the Times of India, the car was being driven by Jitendra Jangid, a resident of Divya Darshan Apartment in the Journalist Colony of Mansarovar. While descending the elevated road, Jitendra noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s air conditioning unit. Concerned, he called his brother for advice, who suggested he check under the bonnet. Upon exiting the car and lifting the bonnet, Jitendra found the engine on fire.

The fire quickly intensified, damaging the car's handbrake and causing the driverless vehicle to roll down the slope of the elevated road uncontrollably. It collided with a parked motorcycle before finally stopping after hitting a roadside divider. The rapid spread of the flames emphasized the potential risks related to vehicle malfunctions, particularly in crowded areas.

In response to the emergency, a fire tender was sent from 22 Godam shortly after the alarm was raised. A police officer reported that by the time the fire was put out, the car had been completely destroyed, resulting in a total loss.