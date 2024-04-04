Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, 1,038 injured; rescue operations underway

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

8 vegetables that help in weight loss

Ways to enhance beard growth naturally

9 must-watch crime thrillers based on true stories

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

HomeViral

Viral

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

A reckless joyride at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait narrowly avoided disaster as a driver lost control of their SUV, sending it careening into the water.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A heart-stopping incident unfolded at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait as a joyride took a perilous turn, narrowly avoiding catastrophe. According to reports from the New York Post, a 34-year-old driver found themselves in a precarious situation after a reckless maneuver went awry.

In a video captured and circulated on YouTube, a blue-and-white Toyota FJ Cruiser was seen leisurely cruising along the water's edge. However, the tranquil scene abruptly shifted when the driver decided to accelerate suddenly, sending the SUV hurtling into the water at an alarming speed. What followed was a harrowing sequence of events as the vehicle lost control, flipping violently before finally coming to a rest on its side. Shockingly, the driver was ejected through the side window and thrown into the water amidst the chaos.

Despite being flung roughly 16 feet through the air and enduring several flips, the driver remarkably emerged with only minor injuries, visibly limping away from the scene. However, the fate of the car was less fortunate, as it was later towed away by local fire services.

According to the Arab Times, authorities from the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area rushed to the scene where the SUV had been swept into the sea. The fire department undertook the task of retrieving the submerged vehicle, which was subsequently seized by the police.

The reckless actions of the driver have sparked outrage among residents, with many condemning the behavior as irresponsible and dangerous. Comments from social media users reflected a mixture of disbelief and criticism towards the driver's actions, with some likening it to a reckless child playing with dangerous toys.

Fortunately, the incident occurred at a time when the beach was relatively empty, mitigating the risk of more serious accidents. Eyewitnesses recounted how an individual in the water swiftly moved to safety as the vehicle embarked on its chaotic trajectory.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Man from UK pleads guilty to theft of gold toilet worth Rs 50 crore, details inside

Elon Musk's may invest over Rs 166970000000 in India, Tesla EV plant to be...

Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

Gautam Adani's firm creates history, becomes India's first company to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement