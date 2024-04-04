Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

A reckless joyride at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait narrowly avoided disaster as a driver lost control of their SUV, sending it careening into the water.

A heart-stopping incident unfolded at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait as a joyride took a perilous turn, narrowly avoiding catastrophe. According to reports from the New York Post, a 34-year-old driver found themselves in a precarious situation after a reckless maneuver went awry.

In a video captured and circulated on YouTube, a blue-and-white Toyota FJ Cruiser was seen leisurely cruising along the water's edge. However, the tranquil scene abruptly shifted when the driver decided to accelerate suddenly, sending the SUV hurtling into the water at an alarming speed. What followed was a harrowing sequence of events as the vehicle lost control, flipping violently before finally coming to a rest on its side. Shockingly, the driver was ejected through the side window and thrown into the water amidst the chaos.

Despite being flung roughly 16 feet through the air and enduring several flips, the driver remarkably emerged with only minor injuries, visibly limping away from the scene. However, the fate of the car was less fortunate, as it was later towed away by local fire services.

According to the Arab Times, authorities from the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area rushed to the scene where the SUV had been swept into the sea. The fire department undertook the task of retrieving the submerged vehicle, which was subsequently seized by the police.

The reckless actions of the driver have sparked outrage among residents, with many condemning the behavior as irresponsible and dangerous. Comments from social media users reflected a mixture of disbelief and criticism towards the driver's actions, with some likening it to a reckless child playing with dangerous toys.

Fortunately, the incident occurred at a time when the beach was relatively empty, mitigating the risk of more serious accidents. Eyewitnesses recounted how an individual in the water swiftly moved to safety as the vehicle embarked on its chaotic trajectory.