Vikas Divyakirti said that many people are very angry about Pakistan and their blood is boiling, which is why he decided to make this video on the isse.

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and managing director of Drishti IAS coaching, is known for sharing his thoughts on various contemporary issues. He has now talked about the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Divyakirti also discussed the current situation of Pakistan, which has been experiencing an economic crisis for the past few years. Divyakirti's Drishti IAS has posted a class lecture, in which Divyakirti said that many people are very angry about Pakistan and their blood is boiling, which is why he prepared to make this lecture.

In the video, he also talked about Balochistan, a province of Pakistan. "Pakistan pet se hai. Balochistan kabhi bhi ho sakta hai," he said, referring tense situation in Balochistan, which is on the verge of splitting from Pakistan. Divyakirti further said Sindh province is overdue, and the news can come anytime. This clip of Vikas Divyakirti has now gone viral on social media.

He explains how society and people in responsible positions should deal with such tragic incidents. He emphasised that one should maintain composure in emotionally difficult situations and take thoughtful decisions in the larger interest of society instead of reacting impulsively. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti has also completely rejected the fact that local Muslims of Kashmir could have a hand in the Pahalgam attack. He said, "Why would anyone shoot himself in the foot? If there are terrorist attacks in Kashmir, it will have a direct impact on tourism there. In this way, their tourism business will be ruined. He further said that earlier, 22 to 25 lakh people used to come to visit, now that number has increased to 2.5 crore." Check out the video here:

Vikas Divyakirti Sir

Pakistan pet se h kabhi bhi Balochistan paida ho sakta h #Pakistan_Behind_Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/RudQCk8Acm — whatever (@whatever22508) April 27, 2025

He said that the situation in Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. "These days, inflation is at its peak. The common public is dying of hunger. Scenes like 'civil war' are being created internally. In such a situation, the 'military government' of Pakistan diverts the attention of its people. That is why it can do something like the attack in Kashmir," he added.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance adds Rs 93000 crore in one day, biggest single-day jump in...