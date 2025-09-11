Drinking beer could make you more attractive to mosquitoes, here's why

The study was led by Felix Hol, a scientist at Radboud University Nijmegen, and published on the research platform bioRxiv.

Have you ever wondered why mosquitoes seem to bite some people more than others? A recent study from the Netherlands may have found an answer—and the results are surprising. Researchers discovered a direct link between mosquito attraction and beer consumption, leaving many stunned.

The study was led by Felix Hol, a scientist at Radboud University Nijmegen, and published on the research platform bioRxiv. Scientists have long been curious about why mosquitoes prefer certain people, and this experiment aimed to explore that question in detail.

How the experiment was conducted

During the Lowlands music festival in the Netherlands, researchers set up a temporary lab and recruited 500 volunteers. Participants answered questions about their diet, hygiene, and habits, and then placed their hands into a special box containing mosquitoes. The box had tiny holes, letting the insects detect human scent without actually biting.

Cameras recorded how many mosquitoes landed on each hand and how long they stayed. The results showed a surprising pattern: people who had consumed beer were 1.35 times more attractive to mosquitoes than non-drinkers. Other factors that increased mosquito attraction included sharing a bed the previous night, using little or no sunscreen, and not bathing regularly.

The Beer-Mosquito Connection

Interestingly, mosquitoes are not drawn to the alcohol itself. Instead, beer consumption changes body odour. According to Felix Hol, beer drinkers often move more, dance, and sweat, which alters their scent in a way mosquitoes find irresistible.

The study also revealed that mosquitoes can detect human scent from up to 350 feet (over 100 metres) away. So, drinking beer may make you more noticeable to mosquitoes from a surprising distance.

Limitations and next steps

The researchers noted some limitations. Festival participants were generally young and healthy, so it remains to be seen whether the findings apply to people of different ages or health conditions. Further studies are needed to confirm the broader implications of the beer-mosquito link.

