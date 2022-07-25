‘Drink more to get more money,' says religious cult leader in viral video

Photo credit: TikTok

As per media reports, a new group has been spotted in Phra Maha Munee Khru Tham Gao Goat in the Chiang Yuen district in Maha Sarakham province of Thailand. The religious leader of this unusual cult is urging people to drink more.

The group made headlines after a female TikToker joined the cult. She visited an event where the leader, who is popularly known as Phra Ajarn Kampee or Rue Si Kham Phee encouraged all followers to get drunk. Not just that, he asked people to continue drinking.

The video that is now circulating across social media platforms shows people in the cult wearing all-white attire and red headbands. They are sitting on the floor to enjoy food and drinks. The video was shared with the text – “Join the ceremony if you want to be rich. The ceremony will open your fate and fortune - don’t stop drinking while you are in the ceremony. Drinking beer to get gold, drinking rice whisky to be rich.”

“The more you are drunk, the more money you will get. #PhraAjarnKampee,” it said.

The unusual cult has become quite popular in Thailand. The craze to meet the religious cult leader is such that people are booking days in advance to meet him. A total of 50 people are allowed to meet the leader in a day.

In conversation with local media, the priest unveiled that ‘the ceremony didn’t make anyone rich but encouraged people to work hard for their money’.

According to him, many people come back to him because they were successful after joining one of his ceremonies. He added that “not everyone would be as successful as they wish because the ceremony was just an encouragement”.

The cult leader stated that followers will still have to work hard to get rich.

“The ceremony didn’t encourage people to only drink alcohol. Followers are required to make merit and donate to temples, too,” he added.

According to estimates, there are about 40,000 different cult temples in Thailand.