DRI recovers 15.93 kg of gold from trucks under operation 'Gold on the Highway'. See photos

The gold was recovered in Guwahati and Dimapur. (Representational)

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday confiscated 96 pieces of gold biscuits being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border. Five people have been arrested during the operation named 'Gold on the Highway'.

The agency said the gold was being smuggled through 2 oil tankers and a truck. All the three vehicles were intercepted simultaneously and seized. The incident took place on the morning of May 12.

The combined weight of the gold biscuits is 15.93 kg. It is of foreign origins and is valued at Rs 8.38 crore.

In the early morning hours of May 12, 2 oil tankers & a truck were intercepted simultaneously. After intensive examination, 96 pieces of gold biscuits were recovered. 5 persons were arrested & 3 vehicles were seized in the operation. Further investigations are in progress: DRI pic.twitter.com/kUd50TDf1p May 13, 2022

The trucks were recovered in Guwahati and Dimapur.