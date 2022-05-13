Search icon
DRI recovers 15.93 kg of gold from trucks under operation 'Gold on the Highway'. See photos

Five people have been arrested during the operation named 'Gold on the Highway'.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

The gold was recovered in Guwahati and Dimapur. (Representational)

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday confiscated 96 pieces of gold biscuits being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border. Five people have been arrested during the operation named 'Gold on the Highway'. 

The agency said the gold was being smuggled through 2 oil tankers and a truck. All the three vehicles were intercepted simultaneously and seized. The incident took place on the morning of May 12.

The combined weight of the gold biscuits is 15.93 kg. It is of foreign origins and is valued at Rs 8.38 crore. 

The trucks were recovered in Guwahati and Dimapur.

 

