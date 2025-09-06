‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
In the video, Roy warmly welcomes her mother, who is pleasantly surprised to see her daughter on the plane.
Travelling takes on a whole new meaning when you take to the skies with your loved ones. Imagine a normal working day turning into an unforgettable memory, and all thanks to the presence of family on board the plane. That's what happened when IndiGo's chief cabin crew member, Parmita Roy, got the chance to fly with her parents. While on duty, Parmita surprised them with a warm welcome and described the experience as her "dream flight". The emotional moment was captured on video and is now touching hearts on social media.
In the video, Roy warmly welcomes her mother, who is pleasantly surprised to see her daughter on the plane. Parmita touches her parents' feet with an affectionate smile and seeks their blessings. She then checks their tickets and escorts them to their seats. "Surprising my parents as chief cabin crew. This is a moment I will cherish forever. Dream flight," the caption reads in the video.
The video quickly went viral and garnered millions of views. A lot of comments started pouring in praising Parmita's humility and respect for her parents. "When you show respect without caring about what others say... it's a whole different level of pride and satisfaction," wrote a user. Another wrote, "You touched your parents' feet... but touched many hearts with this gesture. You are flying high but you are also down to earth. Stay blessed."
