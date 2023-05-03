Dr Mehreen Qazi shares beautiful pictures in multi-coloured pantsuit, garners over 7k likes in an hour| Pics here

Mehreen Qazi shares photos| Photo| Instagram

IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi, who is quite popular on social media has shared new photos. In the recently shared photos, Qazi is seen wearing a multi-coloured pantsuit. She looks beautiful as ever in the new photos. Not only Qazi, but even the background is also as beautiful as the lady. Sharing the photos on the social media platform Instagram, Qazi wrote, " Soaking in the sunshine...Wearing @labelnityabajaj."

The pictures were posted an hour ago and has so far garnered over 7k likes with followers writing all good things about the doctor. Commenting on the photo, one user wrote, "Wooo u so cute." Another said, "You are so beautiful."

IAS Athar Amir Khan and Dr Mehreen Qazi got hitched last year in a fairytale wedding and the pictures from the wedding won everyone's heart. Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor by profession. She works in Delhi at a government hospital. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. Athar Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is an IAS officer. He got married to fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi but they divorced a few years later. He is one of the most talented IAS officers in the country.

