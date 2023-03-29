'Dost ho toh aisa': Man's quick reflexes save friend's life from major accident, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: There isn't a single day that goes by when we don't hear about reckless driving and fatal road mishaps. While not following proper road discipline and rules on the roads is the most common cause of such accidents, it is also the fault of some careless bikers and drivers who knowingly break safety rules and endanger their own and others' lives. Now, one such video is getting viral on social media, demonstrating how quick actions can save someone's life. The viral video is shared on Twitter by user named @HasnaZarooriHai and it has so far amassed a whopping 70,000 views.

The viral footage begins with two men walking down a busy road. Moments later, a passing truck was involved in an accident, and the container was about to collapse on these two men. However, one man's quick reaction not only saved his life, but also the life of his friend.

The video went insanely viral after being uploaded on the micro-blogging site. Till now it has accumulated nearly 70,000 views. Netizens flooded the comment section with praise for the man's quick and smart thinking.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral footage:

A user wrote, “Wow !! What i like… khud shock me hone ke bad bhi dono driver ki help ko daude ”, while another person wrote, “Maut aur jindagi upar wale ke hath mein hai…!!” A third user wrote,"Salaam aaise dost ko"