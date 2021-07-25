Doritos offers 13-year-old Rs 11 lakh for finding unique puffy chip

Rylee Stuart, 13, from Gold Coast, Australia, to receive $20,000 after finding a single piece of an unusual corn chip. While enjoying a packet of Doritos, a teen came across a single piece of chip that was noticeably different from others. After which, she decided to make a video of the unusual chip and posted it on TikTok where she asked her followers what she should do. "I found a puff Dorito. Is this valuable or should I just eat?"

The video went viral with more than 2.9 million views. Many netizens suggested her to sell Doritos chip online. That’s exactly what she did after getting encouraged by her followers. One of the netizens even said jokingly "Put it in a museum."

Stuart took pictures of the chip and listed it on eBay for A$0.99 describing "puffy Dorito one of a kind." Many users thought that there's nothing special about it, few users saw it as a priceless item.

The Cheese Supreme-flavoured chip has been described as, “a brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item.”

It took less than half an hour for the puffy chip to start receiving bids which went upto A$10 and then the price jumped to A$10,000 an hour later.

So far a total of 45 bids received on the chip from eight bidders. With five days left to go the current bid is A$20,300 (Rs 11 lakh).

Stuart told Nine News that she "screamed" when she saw bids of A$10,000 on the listing.

"Dad is saying that since he bought the packet it's his chip, but I ate the packet and found it so I believe it is mine," she said.

Rylee's father even jokingly said that she was now his "favourite daughter".