Rhythm Chanana, the viral Delhi metro girl, is earning a lot of fame through social media when her photos and videos went viral on Twitter for her ‘unique’ dressing sense. She is usually seen wearing a bralette and a mini-skirt in the Delhi metro for which she has been facing a lot of negativity. Her following on social media is increasing day by day.



In an interview with DNA, she talks about her style and says, ‘I have always craved for freedom as I come from a very conservative family, just like every other middle-class Indian family. I was never allowed to do things my way. So I don’t wear these clothes for publicity or for fame or to become Urfi Javed 2.0. I wear them because I like them. I like to wear short clothes. I like the freedom of wearing whatever I want.’

Rhythm also talks about how she faced backlash from her family and tells us how she is not in contact with any of her relatives. ‘I don’t talk to any of my relatives. I have their numbers, but I have blocked them. I am only in contact with my parents and my younger brother.’ My parents, of course, did not like what I chose to wear but it wasn’t like they were not all okay with it.

Upon being asked about the negativity faced by her on social media, she tells us that ‘Jaise abhi yeh interview chal raha hai na, I am getting comments like ‘isko bhi utaar do’ and ‘yeh bhi kyu pehena hua hai’ and more. There are countless negative comments. But I don’t care. Mujhe farak hi nahi padta. Let the dogs bark.’

The 19-year-old also shares screenshots and reshares stories of a lot of people on Instagram who support her too. When asked about the positive aspect that she had witnessed, she said that she was shocked. ‘I was shocked by the positive comments. I am really surprised that itne logo ne itne acche comments bhi diye hai because I am getting DMs saying that ‘you are such a brave girl’, ‘we support you’, ‘we stand with you.’ I have also received fan art paintings and I have shared them on my Instagram stories too.'

Rhythm's recent Instagram following is almost 31,000 followers. She said that when she started wearing these clothes, her Instagram following was around 150 and the number recently shot up.