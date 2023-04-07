Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

‘Don't care about...’: Viral Delhi metro girl Rhythm Chanana's sharp reaction to negative comments | Exclusive

Rhythm Chanana, the viral Delhi metro girl, got a lot of fame after videos of her outfits went viral on social media. The 19-year-old opens up on the negativity that she has to face based on the outfits that she chooses to wear.

Reported By:Vidisha Chopra| Edited By: Vidisha Chopra |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

‘Don't care about...’: Viral Delhi metro girl Rhythm Chanana's sharp reaction to negative comments | Exclusive
Photo via Rhythm Chanana's Instagram

Rhythm Chanana, the viral Delhi metro girl, is earning a lot of fame through social media when her photos and videos went viral on Twitter for her ‘unique’ dressing sense. She is usually seen wearing a bralette and a mini-skirt in the Delhi metro for which she has been facing a lot of negativity. Her following on social media is increasing day by day.  
 
In an interview with DNA, she talks about her style and says, ‘I have always craved for freedom as I come from a very conservative family, just like every other middle-class Indian family. I was never allowed to do things my way. So I don’t wear these clothes for publicity or for fame or to become Urfi Javed 2.0. I wear them because I like them. I like to wear short clothes. I like the freedom of wearing whatever I want.’ 

Rhythm also talks about how she faced backlash from her family and tells us how she is not in contact with any of her relatives. ‘I don’t talk to any of my relatives. I have their numbers, but I have blocked them. I am only in contact with my parents and my younger brother.’ My parents, of course, did not like what I chose to wear but it wasn’t like they were not all okay with it.  

Upon being asked about the negativity faced by her on social media, she tells us that ‘Jaise abhi yeh interview chal raha hai na, I am getting comments like ‘isko bhi utaar do’ and ‘yeh bhi kyu pehena hua hai’ and more. There are countless negative comments. But I don’t care. Mujhe farak hi nahi padta. Let the dogs bark.’  

The 19-year-old also shares screenshots and reshares stories of a lot of people on Instagram who support her too. When asked about the positive aspect that she had witnessed, she said that she was shocked. ‘I was shocked by the positive comments. I am really surprised that itne logo ne itne acche comments bhi diye hai because I am getting DMs saying that ‘you are such a brave girl’, ‘we support you’, ‘we stand with you.’ I have also received fan art paintings and I have shared them on my Instagram stories too.'

Also, READ: Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana's sizzling dance to Raat Ka Nasha raises mercury level, watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WelgerBoyz (@welgerboyz)

Rhythm's recent Instagram following is almost 31,000 followers. She said that when she started wearing these clothes, her Instagram following was around 150 and the number recently shot up.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid spike: Centre asks states to stay alert, identify emergency hotspots as daily cases cross 6,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.