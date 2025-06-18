US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, i.e., June 18, hosted Pakistan's top military official, General Asim Munir, in a rare meeting at the White House, India Today reports.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, i.e., June 18, hosted Pakistan's top military official, General Asim Munir, in a rare meeting at the White House, India Today reports. Notably, the engagement comes after Munir called for Trump to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for stopping a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Well, it's true that even most serious issues get turned into memes on social media but that certainly doesn't mean they are without context. The reason we're saying this? While Trump and Munir are busy having a nice meal together at the White House, netizens have a completely different take on the engagement. The internet seemingly believes that some typical Bollywood content would be the best way to describe the meeting.

From memes featuring scenes from Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri starrer Rishtey (2002) to Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s popular scene from Ishq (1997), netizens have describes the White House meeting in the most amusing way possible.

Let's take a look

An 'X' user shared a clip from Rishtey and wrote, "Donald Trump with Asim Munir in the White House". It's too hilarious not to watch!

And this one's epic. Another 'X' user posted, "Donald Trump after meeting Asim Munir".

A third wrote, "Asim Munir in the White House".

Earlier on June 17, the White House confirmed a meeting between Trump and Field Marshall Asim Munir for a closed-door meeting on Wednesday. Interestingly, the last Pakistani top military official to meet a sitting US President was Parvez Musharraf, who did so as a head of state of the nation during his regime as Pakistan's military dictator.