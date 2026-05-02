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Donald Trump was wearing ‘diaper’? US President’s photo with unusual bulge under suit goes viral, netizens say, ‘morbidly obese’

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Donald Trump was wearing ‘diaper’? US President’s photo with unusual bulge under suit goes viral, netizens say, ‘morbidly obese’

Donald Trump’s recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview has gone viral after a photo of his ‘big bulge’ under his suit caught attention on social media.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 02, 2026, 09:21 AM IST

Donald Trump was wearing ‘diaper’? US President’s photo with unusual bulge under suit goes viral, netizens say, ‘morbidly obese’
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Donald Trump’s recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview has gone viral after a photo of his ‘big bulge’ under his suit caught attention on social media. Netizens were quick to spot an unusual bulge near his hip area under the suit while Trump was sitting on a chair, speculating it to be an ‘adult diaper’. However, there is no evidence to support the claim. The White House says Trump is in excellent health.

79-year-old US President Donald Trump’s health concerns have emerged with people speculating obesity or adult diapers. However, this is not the first time his health has been discussed on social media. Earlier, he was spotted with a red mark on his hand, which he tried to hide by applying a concealer. Moreover, his zigzag walking during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to US sparked ‘Trump is not healthy’ concerns. In 2026, he was treated for rashes on his neck.

Internet reacts

Internet was cocnerned about Donald Trump’s age and health. One user wrote, ‘Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper.’

Another user said, "Trump is probably wearing some sort of diaper, and he probably weighs 270 (not 220 like they claim)." The person added that the president is physically big, hinting that what's visible is merely his body bulges. "White House doctors say Donald Trump is 6'3”, 224 lbs., and 4.8% body fat," the user added

However, one user suggested, "Probably some sort of equipment he is wearing for a microphone since this is an interview. Duh!" 

Another wrote, "We mustn't exaggerate; no one knows if it's true. Being 79 years old doesn't necessarily mean you need diapers."

Donald Trump suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency

White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella previously stated that the President is in "excellent overall health." Last year, the President developed noticeable swelling in his ankles and legs, later diagnosed as Chronic Venous Insufficiency.

The condition happens when the valves in the leg veins become weak or damaged. This can cause blood to collect in the lower legs, leading to swelling and bruising. It is very common in older adults, especially those over 70. Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbarella, described the condition as "benign and common"

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