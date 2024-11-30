President-elect Donald Trump's Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago featured DJ-ing by Trump, star-studded guests including Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, and Bill Belichick.

This Thanksgiving, President-elect Donald Trump hosted a lively celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he not only enjoyed the holiday with close friends and family but also took on the role of DJ for the night. The event was attended by over 300 guests, including a mix of political supporters, high-profile donors, and celebrities. Among the star-studded crowd were actor Sylvester Stallone, football coach Bill Belichick, and tech mogul Elon Musk, all of whom added to the glamour of the evening.

Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner began around 6:45 p.m. when he and his family arrived. First Lady Melania Trump looked stunning in a chic fall-colored dress, featuring shades of brown and orange with a modern geometric pattern. Their son Barron was also present, as were Trump’s other children, Eric and Tiffany, with Tiffany arriving with her husband. The evening was filled with fun, as Trump immediately took over the music, getting the party started with the classic hit “YMCA” by the Village People. Throughout the night, the music shifted between upbeat tunes like Elvis Presley’s songs, dramatic selections from Phantom of the Opera, and the soulful “Ave Maria.”

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick made his grand entrance a little later at 8 p.m., arriving with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. As the night progressed, the party continued to buzz with excitement, and guests danced and mingled around the estate. While no formal speeches were given during the evening, one moment stood out—Elon Musk, a longtime friend of Trump’s, raised a toast in honor of the Trump family, a gesture that captured the tone of the night. Musk, along with Trump, spent much of the evening interacting with guests and engaging in deep, meaningful conversations on a wide range of topics. The interactions were marked by moments of joy and camaraderie, particularly between Trump, Musk, and Trump’s son Barron, who were seen in long discussions.

The growing friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was evident throughout the night. Musk, who has played a significant role in several high-profile projects, including leading SpaceX, has been a prominent figure in Trump’s circle since the presidential transition. His increasing influence, particularly due to his leadership at SpaceX and other ventures, has drawn attention. Musk has spent considerable time at Mar-a-Lago, often seen there during the holiday and at other social gatherings. Trump even joked about Musk’s fondness for Mar-a-Lago, saying, “He just likes this place. I can’t get him out of here.” The pair appeared to be genuinely enjoying each other’s company, indicating that their connection is likely to strengthen in the years to come.

Interestingly, another tech mogul, Mark Zuckerberg, was also at Mar-a-Lago earlier in the week. Zuckerberg, the former CEO of Meta, had reportedly attended the event to meet with Trump’s team and discuss matters related to the incoming administration. A Meta spokesperson later confirmed that Zuckerberg was grateful for the invitation and valued the opportunity to engage with the President-elect and his team.

The Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago highlighted not just the festive spirit of the holiday but also the growing political and business connections that continue to define Trump’s world. With Elon Musk continuing to solidify his place in the MAGA circle and other influential figures like Zuckerberg making attempts to build bridges, Trump’s network remains as powerful as ever.