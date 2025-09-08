Donald Trump's reaction to Carol Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral: 'Look at his....'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally

Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch

'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch

Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh offers role to Akriti Negi amid Anjali Raghav row, says 'maine 250 se zyada...; Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

Donald Trump's reaction to Carol Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral: 'Look at his....'

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match was attended by notable figures like former US President Donald Trump, whose reaction has gone viral.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Donald Trump's reaction to Carol Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral: 'Look at his....'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid Carlos Alcaraz's stunning win at the US Open men's singles title, US President Donald Trump has caught major traction for his muted reaction as the crowd cheered on Sunday. Trump was among a sea of celebrities who had turned up to watch the tennis battle between  Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 

Trump's reaction to Alcaraz's win

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Trump remained at Ashe throughout the match. However, his reaction at the end of the match sparked a meme fest. His sombre expressions contradicted the vibe of the entire crowd that roared in applause for Alcaraz. In contrast, Trump appeared unimpressed, as seen in a viral clip circulating online.

Internet reacts

Trump's reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win received mixed reactions, with some joking that he might have bet on Jannik Sinner to win. Trump's dismissive expression during Alcaraz's victory celebration went viral, fueling light-hearted debates about his potential support for Sinner. "Alcaraz is a Latin man with tattoos. And Donald can't deport him. Makes sense," said a social media user. "Trump definitely had money on Sinner cause why else ain’t you celebrating Alcaraz's win?" said another user. Others noted that Trump looked "bummed" over Alcaraz's win, sparking memes and humorous commentary. "Does he know Alcaraz is Spanish, not Mexican?" wrote a user. "Hope Tariff Trump doesn’t levy secondary tariffs on Spain now..?!!" joked another user.

Alcaraz-Sinner match

Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit. Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023.

"My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am [making] is thanks to you, and this one is no less; it's also yours," Alcaraz said at the trophy presentation as quoted from ATP. Alcaraz became the second youngest man to win six major men's singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg. His success came at the cost of Sinner's bid to become just the seventh man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same season.

Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit. Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023.

"My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am [making] is thanks to you, and this one is no less; it's also yours," Alcaraz said at the trophy presentation as quoted from ATP. Alcaraz became the second youngest man to win six major men's singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg. His success came at the cost of Sinner's bid to become just the seventh man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same season.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with..
Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was conscious of my...'
Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was co
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE