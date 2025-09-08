Donald Trump's reaction to Carol Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral: 'Look at his....'

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match was attended by notable figures like former US President Donald Trump, whose reaction has gone viral.

Amid Carlos Alcaraz's stunning win at the US Open men's singles title, US President Donald Trump has caught major traction for his muted reaction as the crowd cheered on Sunday. Trump was among a sea of celebrities who had turned up to watch the tennis battle between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.



Trump's reaction to Alcaraz's win



Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Trump remained at Ashe throughout the match. However, his reaction at the end of the match sparked a meme fest. His sombre expressions contradicted the vibe of the entire crowd that roared in applause for Alcaraz. In contrast, Trump appeared unimpressed, as seen in a viral clip circulating online.

Internet reacts



Trump's reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win received mixed reactions, with some joking that he might have bet on Jannik Sinner to win. Trump's dismissive expression during Alcaraz's victory celebration went viral, fueling light-hearted debates about his potential support for Sinner. "Alcaraz is a Latin man with tattoos. And Donald can't deport him. Makes sense," said a social media user. "Trump definitely had money on Sinner cause why else ain’t you celebrating Alcaraz's win?" said another user. Others noted that Trump looked "bummed" over Alcaraz's win, sparking memes and humorous commentary. "Does he know Alcaraz is Spanish, not Mexican?" wrote a user. "Hope Tariff Trump doesn’t levy secondary tariffs on Spain now..?!!" joked another user.



Alcaraz-Sinner match

Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit. Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023.

"My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am [making] is thanks to you, and this one is no less; it's also yours," Alcaraz said at the trophy presentation as quoted from ATP. Alcaraz became the second youngest man to win six major men's singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg. His success came at the cost of Sinner's bid to become just the seventh man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same season.

