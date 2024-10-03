Twitter
Donald Trump replies to Indian man in viral post, says, 'I will send you…'

Trump is now preparing for a tough contest with the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris who is an Indian American and is at present the Vice President

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Donald Trump replies to Indian man in viral post, says, 'I will send you…'
Social media users have been entertained by an amusing story that took place with an Indian man and the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. The exchange started when Trump’s official account on X (previously Twitter) directly messaged the man, encouraging him to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections that were due on November 5. The message read: “I will share with you important election news for North Carolina. Ensure you are prepared to vote for Donald J. Trump before November 5th.”.

To this, the man fired back in a post that went viral, saying, “Thanks, but you will never be my president.” Kamala Harris will never be my president either. Actually, I am from India.” His reply was not only funny but also addressed the issue of the automated message, and it was funny to many users.

The post has since gained more than 41k views within hours, with many comments from bewildered Indians asking why they were trolled by a US election campaign. Some of them had a good laugh about this, with one user even claiming that Elon Musk is working with Trump’s campaign to send these messages. One user also pointed out the privilege of being on the receiving end of a message from a former President of the United States.

This is a common practice of political campaigns in which candidates or their representatives use social media to communicate with the electorate, and which often involves the use of mass mailing services. But it also creates questions about the admissibility of contacting people who are not within the electoral area.

Trump is now preparing for a tough contest with the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who is an Indian American and is at present the Vice President. This funny conversation is a good example of how the American political agenda can go viral and how social media blunders can happen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
