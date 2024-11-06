Netizens flooded internet platforms with memes as news reports announced Donald Trump returning to power in the US.

As former president Donald Trump became victorious in the US election 2024, a meme fest sparked on the internet. The netizens could not keep calm and created interesting memes over Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bond. The internet also saw Joe Biden memes as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris got behind in the race for the presidency despite the final results being awaited.

A netizen imagined Trump and Musk dancing together as they celebrate their US election win. Another netizen recreated a funny video by pasting Trump’s face in a dance video from a Bollywood movie. Some engaged in popular memes alluding to Democratic Harris’ loss. One of the users imagined a Game of Thrones scene featuring Cersei Lannister and Olenna, comparing them to Biden and Harris after reports of Biden sitting out of Harris’ election party surfaced.

Check the memes here:

As Trump clinched crucial Pennsylvania electoral votes, he took the stage to deliver his victory speech at the Florida election party on Wednesday. The former president promised a ‘golden age’ to the citizens while addressing the supporters. “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow that’s good,” he said. On the other hand, Harris skipped her election night party at Howard University as Trump moved closer to the victory.

Meanwhile, it was a fierce battle between Trump and Harris as they secured leads in the Red and the Blue states respectively. However, Trump began to lead with a series of critical and battleground states. According to the AP, Trump secured 277, while Harris won 224 electoral votes.