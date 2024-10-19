Trump shared a viral video featuring the wrestling icons. In the video, they mock US Vice President Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has received public support from WWE legends The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) as he prepares for a close presidential race against Democratic rival Kamala Harris on 5 November.

Trump shared a viral TikTok video featuring the wrestling icons. In the video, they mock US Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate Tim Walz, and former WWE star Dave Bautista, who has criticised Trump, calling him weak and overweight.

The Undertaker and Kane with Donald Trump in new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/tXswBplgRw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 18, 2024

Bautista recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show, saying, “A lot of men seem to think Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not.”

In the TikTok clip, The Undertaker says, "November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours," urging fans to “choose wisely,” as the country’s future is at stake. He continues, “You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker... or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz.” Trump then concludes the video, saying, “And that should be an easy choice.”

The former president is ramping up media appearances as part of his campaign strategy, mirroring the efforts of Kamala Harris.