As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, an old video of former US President Donald Trump has resurfaced on social media, but not for the reasons many are claiming.

The clip, widely shared with captions like “Donald Trump trolled whole Pakistan on Water,” shows Trump dramatically mimicking thirst, gasping, “Ahh… Ahh… I need water… help me… I need water.” Several social media users, including BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, posted the video claiming Trump was mocking Pakistan’s water crisis following India’s decision to freeze the Indus Water Treaty.

However, the viral claim is misleading.

Fact checks have confirmed that the clip dates back to 2013, long before the current geopolitical developments. At the time, Trump was parodying US Senator Marco Rubio, who awkwardly took a water break during his televised response to then President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. Trump called Rubio a choke artist and recreated the moment during a public appearance, even tossing the water bottle over his shoulder for dramatic effect.

There is no reference to Pakistan, India or the Indus Treaty in the original video. The clip was simply edited and circulated out of context to fit the ongoing narrative surrounding the India Pakistan dispute.

This incident is yet another example of how old videos can be repurposed to fuel misinformation online, especially during times of political or diplomatic friction.

