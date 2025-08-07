Donald Trump from Samastipur: Fake residential certificate surfaces in Bihar; Congress slams EC

Earlier in June, Following the "Dog Babu" incident in Patna where a dog was issued a residential certificate, a similar incident has occurred in Nawada, Bihar.

A bizarre attempt to forge a residence certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump has come to light in Bihar's Samastipur district, officials said, adding that a first information report has been lodged.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar said, "An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of Donald Trump. The investigation revealed that the card was being made through tampering. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR will be lodged, and necessary action will be taken."

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala referenced a media report and slammed the electoral roll revision in Bihar and called it "fraud" and a "way to steal votes"

"Many people will smile at this as a joke and move on, but just think about it... This is the biggest proof that the entire process of 'electoral roll revision' in Bihar is a fraud and a way to steal votes," Surjewala wrote on X.

"The Election Commission's act of striking off 6,500,000 (65 lakh) voters from Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now evident to all, which is what Congress and Mr. @RahulGandhi

are fighting against. In such a situation, staying silent is a crime. So come, let's raise our voices together and become the guardians of democracy," he added.

An application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of "Dogesh Babu," with a dog's photo, prompting the Nawada District Magistrate to order action. The DM has instructed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.

