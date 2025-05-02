An 'X' user, under the name Sarah For Trump, grabbed eyeballs after she posted an image of the Indian tricolour flag, asking what the country has given to the world. The post, viewed nearly 5 lakh times, quickly went viral, with netizens posting their views.

And of course! Indians ruled the comment section, listing out the contributions made by the country such as - India's culture, scientific and spiritual impact. An user posted a detailed reply, listing diverse Indian-origin achievements such as Yoga, Ayurveda, zero, decimal system, cotton cultivation, plastic surgery, chakra, and more, to which, Sara replied, "Wow".

Another user sarcastically posted, "They gave us 'nothing'. Like 0. Literally", to which, Sara responded in disbelief, "zero? Like, nobody knew what zero was before? That’s wild!"

Another proud Indian joined with an elaborate list of achievements made by India. He wrote, "Science and Mathematics, culture and philosophy, technology and architecture, food and spices, entertainment and film".

Two more replies highlighted India's legacy. Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam proudly mentioned Manipur as the birthplace of Polo - a popular horseback sport.