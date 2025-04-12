Karoline Leavitt’s pre-briefing prayer at the White House goes viral, reflecting how her Christian faith grounds her in a high-pressure role.

A short, heartfelt moment behind the scenes at the White House has caught the attention of people across the country. Just before stepping up to face reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was seen doing something deeply personal—praying with her team.

The 27-year-old, who recently became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, was captured in a 16-second video that has gone viral online. In the video, Leavitt bows her head and prays aloud, saying,

“Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

The video was posted by White House communications advisor Margo Martin, who captioned it: “This is your @PressSec, America!” along with a praying hands emoji and the American flag.

Leavitt later explained the meaning behind her ritual in an interview with CBN News. She shared that the prayer helps her calm her mind and focus before taking on the demanding task of answering tough questions from the press.

This AI-generated video has gone viral on social media, portraying scenes of Americans working hard in factories. It imagines what the U.S. might look like under Trump’s so-called “reindustrialization” gambit. pic.twitter.com/NoRpz2yR1K April 10, 2025



“It’s just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence, the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection,” she said. “It’s the last thing I do before I go out there, and then it just gives me the confidence to do a briefing.”

Leavitt’s journey has been impressive. She started as a White House intern during former President Donald Trump’s first term. She then became an assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany and later worked as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 campaign. Now, she holds one of the most high-pressure communication jobs in the country.

Even with the pressure of public life and constant media attention, Leavitt says her Christian faith helps her stay grounded. “My faith is incredibly important to me… it could be difficult for someone who doesn’t have faith, but with faith, all things are possible,” she said.

Her prayerful moment is now resonating with many Americans, showing that behind the podium stands a young woman guided by both conviction and confidence.