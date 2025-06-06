The breaking point came when Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill, was vehemently opposed by Musk, calling it a "disgusting abomination” and claiming it would add US national debt.

The ties between the world's most powerful US President, Donald Trump, and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, have reportedly severed, with their on-off relationship dynamics sparking a flurry of memes flooding social media. A disagreement over Trump’s massive tax bill has escalated, prompting Musk to go as far as to suggest that the US president should be impeached. Musk launched personal attacks against Trump claiming that he is in ‘Epstein files’. For the unversed, the Epstein files refer to those documents that relate to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and include travel logs and guest lists related to him and his associates. For a long, there has been curiosity surrounding who might be mentioned.



Amid this, the microblogging site X is flooded with hilarious memes that imagine Trump and Musk on the battlefield, with Indian PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others enjoying the sight. A user commented, “The big fight is on: Trump, the usual bullshitter who thinks he can get away with any lie VS A freak who owns the most powerful information platform and is not shy to make a complete idiot out of himself just to be right.” A user jokingly requested PM Modi should mediate a 'ceasefire' between Trump and Musk while referring to recent US mediation's claim in India-Pakistan tension.



Watch the memes here:





Trump and Musl’s fallout began after the tech billionaire criticised one of Trump's key domestic policies. Throughout Thursday (June 5, 2025), the duo lobbed barbs at each other on social media sites they each own. Trump started by saying he was "disappointed" with Musk's criticisms, Musk then accused him of "ingratitude", adding: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election".

The breaking point came when Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill, was vehemently opposed by Musk, calling it a "disgusting abomination” and claiming it would add US national debt. After stepping down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk urged followers to contact their representatives to "kill the bill". Trump responded by threatening to cancel his government contracts. The public feud escalated with both slapping personal attacks with Musk hinting at Trump's alleged connection to the Epstein files.