‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Adha sacrifice| Watch

A large number of people had been flocking to catch a glimpse of the albino buffalo nicknamed 'Donald Trump', before his sacrifice on Eid ul-Adha.

Crowds gathered in Bangladesh to see an albino buffalo that gained widespread attention for its striking resemblance to US President Donald Trump ahead of Eid ul-Adha. Purchased for "Qurbani" (sacrificial offering), the animal has gone viral, with users popularly nicknaming the animal "Donald Trump".

'Donald Trump' Albino Buffalo on display in Bangladesh before Qurbani

A large number of people had been flocking to catch a glimpse of the now-famous animal, before his sacrifice on Eid ul-Adha tomorrow. The buffalo has already been delivered to its buyer, Muhammad Fariduzzaman Sharon, who had bought the animal nearly two months ago with the intention of offering it for Qurbani. He said he did not anticipate it would become an internet sensation."As for my feelings, I actually bought this animal two months ago. So, the main intention behind purchasing it was to please Allah - meaning, to sacrifice it in the way of Allah. Now it has gone viral, and because of that, there is so much popularity and such a huge crowd," he said as reported by ANI.

The buffalo was bought through standard livestock pricing based on live weight. He weighed around 597 kg and was purchased at approximately BDT 550 per kg, costing nearly BDT 330,000 in total.

Albino buffalo goes viral

The buffalo continues to attract visitors and online interest, turning a routine livestock purchase into an unexpected viral phenomenon. Dozens of people visit the farm daily, some from far districts, to take selfies and videos with the animal, Reuters reports. The owner's younger brother named it Donald Trump because the hair on its head resembles Trump’s. Despite its striking look, the buffalo is very calm.

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most are dark-skinned. Its cream body, pinkish nose, and long blond hair made it stand out among thousands of cattle prepared for Eid ul-Adha. In Bangladesh, giving celebrity names to sacrificial animals is common during Eid to attract buyers and public interest. The buffalo’s Trump-like appearance, size, and gentle nature have made it one of this year’s biggest Eid attractions.

(With agencies' input)