Later in the post, he expressed that it completely ruined his mood as he was not disturbing anyone and just having a quiet moment with his girlfriend.

A quiet moment between a couple on the Delhi metro turns dramatic when an elderly man scolds a young man for leaning on his girlfriend's shoulder.

This incident was shared by the young man on Reddit, who was travelling in a metro after a long day spent with his girlfriend, who had appeared for her airline medical on the same day. ''Me and my girlfriend were travelling in the Delhi Metro. She recently got into Indigo as a flight attendant, and today was her medical test. We had to leave early around 7 AM, and both of us didn’t get much sleep,'' the Reddit post read.

According to the young man, who was completely exhausted, he leaned on his girlfriend's shoulder to rest and playfully rubbed his nose, but it didn't sit well with the elderly person sitting next to them. The elderly man asked the couple, Is this the way to behave in front of your elders? “Don’t do this. You don’t have etiquette. This is a public place. Don’t you have elders at home? Would you do this in front of them?” as per the Reddit post.

The young man further shared that when he tried to explain to the elderly person that he wasn't doing anything inappropriate, another person joined him and asked the young man to 'shut up'. 'I calmly tried to explain that I wasn’t doing anything inappropriate, but he kept insisting. Then another uncle joined him and told me to shut up and stop arguing. I told them I was being respectful and only trying to explain my side,' the post read.



The post quickly went viral on Reddit, and many users came to his support. Some even quoted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's viral staetement: 'In India, you can piss in public, but can’t kiss in public.'

Redditors reactions

Another user wrote, 'These uncles don't have any work other than judging young people . They think they are always right just because they are old. Bad people will become old, so should we respect them out of their age, ignoring what they have done?'

A third user said, 'It's all Chill and Ok as long as she and you are fine with it. Don't think much about these old and mean commentators who have no other business except for passing comments on other people whom they have nothing to do with.'

