'Don’t worry...': Netizens support Korean influencer Mhyochi after accused who harassed her get bail

On the evening of November 30, a social media influencer from South Korea was stalked and harassed by two men while live streaming her trip to Mumbai. Known online as Mhyochi, Hyojeong Park was dragged, kissed, and eve-teased as she was streaming live on Twitch. The Mumbai Police were made aware of the case after the incident.

The two guys who were detained for allegedly harassing Mhyochi were, nevertheless, granted bail by the Bandra Metropolitan Court on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, the two were instructed to cooperate with the inquiry and the legal process was signed on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 for each of them.

The Korean girl tweeted, "Scared to go live today, Will I be okay?" while posting a story about the accused being granted bail by the court.

Netizens reacted to the tweet:

One of the users mentioned, “Don't worry mochi you'll be safe.”

Another wrote, "We are with you."

"You are safe, nothing will happen, do not worry," wrote another user.

"Entire city is following your channel no one would dare t come near you with bad intentions," wrote one of the users.

One of the users wrote, “Don’t worry!! Everyone will be watching u.”

Another wrote, “No issues dear, don’t worry about them.”

Many of the users asked her not to worry and that she'll be all fine and safe.