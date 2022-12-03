Search icon
'Don't showcase your legs here': England commentator trolled for sunbathing in bikini in Pakistan

As soon as the video was circulated, a cruel internet troll called out Hartley and referred her tweet as "revealing."

On Tuesday, English cricketer and commentator Alex Hartley tweeted a video of herself lounging in the Serena Hotel in Pakistan's Islamabad in sunny winter morning. As soon as the video was circulated, a cruel internet troll called out Hartley and referred to the tweet as "revealing."

When Hartley featured her legs while admiring the scenery, the Pakistani Twitterati came down heavily on her. In several tweets, people argued with each other, some advising her to cover her legs, while others criticised it. Cricket player and commentator Alexandra ('Alex') Hartley is from England.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the 2021 and 2022 Men's T20 World Cups were among the cricket tournaments and series that the 29-year-old took part in for the BBC's Test Match Special coverage team. She also hosted the Pakistan vs. England T20 International series in 2020. The first of Pakistan's three Test matches against England started on December 1, and the English cricketer is ready to follow every development throughout that series.

 

 

"Pakistan delivering on day one," is the caption attached to the video that Hartley posted to Twitter. More than 2 lakh people have watched and more than 10,000 liked the video so far. While many welcomed Alexandra with open arms, others harshly reacted against her for not respecting "Pakistan's culture."

