Reacting to the airstrikes carried out by the Indian Army, Patani said there was no need to panic and that such strategic responses are necessary for national security.

Khushboo Patani, former Indian Army Major and sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, has spoken out in support of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the border. She shared a video message on social media, urging citizens to remain calm and support the military’s action.

Reacting to the airstrikes carried out by the Indian Army, Patani said there was no need to panic and that such strategic responses are necessary for national security. She emphasised that mock drills should be conducted regularly to prepare for emergencies.

“Finally, the day has come. India has targeted and destroyed areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where terrorists were hiding. These were precise and well-executed strikes. The forces and the government are doing their job,” she said in the video.

Encouraging the public to do their part, she added, “There is no need to panic. These actions will continue as needed. It is important to be ready and conduct mock drills. Stay prepared, whether someone explains it to you or not.”

She ended her message with a strong note of patriotism: “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Support Operation Sindoor.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area. According to reports, the Indian Army eliminated nearly 90 terrorists across nine camps during the mission.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's FIRST reaction, says 10 members of his family, 4 aides killed in Bahawalpur