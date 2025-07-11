'Don't marry such insecure...': Viral video shows heated argument at US restaurant over ‘beautiful’ comment

It all started when the Popeyes employee greeted the man's wife and called her "beautiful".

A video of a heated altercation between a customer and an employee at a restaurant in the US state of Kansas has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which took place at a Popeyes outlet in Kansas City, was shared on Instagram by @btownwire.

It all started when the Popeyes employee greeted the man's wife and called her "beautiful". Although it started out as a polite comment, the compliment soon turned into a tense argument, with the man demanding an explanation and accusing the employee of being disrespectful.

Angrily, the man said: "Don't call my wife beautiful. You said what you said with your mouth. You said she's beautiful."

The employee tried to clarify, saying, "I said you look great." This angered the customer even more, and then snapped, "Why did you say that?" The employee apologised, but the argument continued.

At one point, the man said, "This isn't India or anything like that. You're in America," after which another person stepped in and tried to defuse the situation.

The employee maintained his composure and calmly replied: "I understand you're upset." However, the man added, "It's never okay to talk to a strange woman about her looks. There's a class difference and respect, too."

The video has sparked a heated debate and many users said the customer overreacted.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''Im a very nice person got me !! Like seriously the staff just complimented your wife it’s no big deal.''

Another user said, ''You’re in America. We are allowed to give compliments. If you don’t like it keep her at home.''

A third user commented, ''Don't marry such insecure people please ladies.''

Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fried chicken restaurants, founded in New Orleans in 1972 and headquartered in Miami.

