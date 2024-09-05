Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Paris Paralympics 2024: Club thrower Dharambir Nain wins India's 5th gold

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

HomeViral

Viral

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advised a school student not to aspire to be like him. During the Teach for India Leaders Week, a 12-year-old asked Murthy how he could follow in his footsteps. Murthy responded by saying, "I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be better than me, for the greater good of the nation."

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advised a school student not to aspire to be like him. During the Teach for India Leaders Week, a 12-year-old asked Murthy how he could follow in his footsteps. Murthy responded by saying, "I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be better than me, for the greater good of the nation."

Though Murthy is admired by many young Indians, he encouraged students to forge their paths, emphasising that life is "not about replicating someone else’s journey". At the event, several students had the opportunity to interact with Murthy, who shared some of the important lessons he learned during his early years.

Murthy credited his parents and teachers for helping shape his character. He mentioned that his father taught him the importance of managing time through a strict schedule, which significantly contributed to his success in securing the fourth rank in the state SSLC exam.

He also recounted a valuable lesson from his headmaster during a chemistry experiment in school. The headmaster emphasised the importance of respecting communal resources by reminding the class that "this common salt belongs to everyone in the school, not just me. We must treat it with care."

Murthy also shared a pivotal lesson from his time as a research associate at IIM-Ahmedabad. One of his professors told him, "The lesson learned is more important than how it's communicated," which taught him the importance of strong teamwork and communication in professional relationships.

Additionally, Murthy recalled an incident from his early professional days in Paris when he was a newly graduated engineer. While testing a programme, he accidentally erased the memory of an entire computer system. Fearing the worst, he expected the project to fail, but his boss, Colin, immediately stepped in to help. They worked together for 22 hours straight and successfully restored the system.

Murthy noted that despite the effort, Colin never took credit for his sacrifice and instead praised Murthy for his dedication. This experience taught Murthy a crucial leadership lesson: true leaders take full responsibility for failures while sharing success with their team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

'Where were you when...?' Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Ori Danino addressing Israeli PM

'Where were you when...?' Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Ori Danino addressing Israeli PM

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement