'Don’t be surprised if...': Leopard caught standing upright like humans, viral video leaves internet in awe

The clip shows a leopard walking, and it suddenly stood upright, just like a human, quietly scanning the surroundings to get a better view.

A video of a leopard standing upright on its hind legs like humans and observing the area in South Africa's Kruger National Park has taken social media by storm.

The rare moment was filmed by safari enthusiast Mary Tardon near Kumana Dam. The footage was first shared on the popular Facebook page 'Latest Sightings - Kruger'.

"When this leopard was ambushing an impala, it suddenly sat down on its hind legs to get a better view. Then, making the scene even more unique, it stood upright on its hind legs just like a human, to get an even better view! It looked so comfortable doing this that it must be doing it all the time,'' the caption read.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also reshared the video on X. "That leopard is standing on two legs and looking at its food. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger," Kaswan wrote.

Watch here:

The video quickly went viral on different social media platforms, garnering lakhs of views and several comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Don’t be surprised if they stand and walk like humans after 5000 more years."

Another user said, "Apparently, it can't do it for too long without hurting itself."

A third user commented, Grace meets power. Nature never ceases to amaze!''

Another user wrote, "I have never seen a leopard standing like this... thanks for sharing."