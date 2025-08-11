Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video Meerut: A chicken trader was spotted brutally assaulting two of his employees for demanding their unpaid salaries for three months in a startling incident from Meerut.

Viral Video: The power of social media has brought to light a horrifying incident from Meerut in which a chicken trader was seen viciously attacking two of his workers for requesting their unpaid salaries for three months. The proprietor, Shaan Qureshi, is seen in the video severely striking two of his workers with a belt. Social media users are furiously reacting to the video. According to reports, Shaan Qureshi also accused them of stealing chickens and beat them while holding them as hostages.

Netizens are being shocked by the disturbing video, which shows the owner brutally assaulting his staff. When workers demanded their three months' unpaid salaries, the vicious attack broke out. However, Shaan Qureshi has also charged both of them with attempting to steal chickens from the poultry farm.

Narendra Pratap uploaded the viral video to X (formerly Twitter). More than 86,000 people have already viewed the video. The owner is shown in the video ruthlessly using a belt to beat two workers one by one. The sickening incident is being witnessed by numerous other people in the room. However, nobody is seen stepping in to help him or attempting to stop him.

The disturbing images have sparked a load of crazy comments from internet users. UP Police and Meerut Police social media handles are being tagged by online users who are calling for harsh measures and an arrest. A user wrote, "Aise logo pr action liya jana chahiye koi bhi ho ya kisi bhi dharm ka ho."

