'I liked you': Domino's delivery boy proposes to woman customer on WhatsApp, Police reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: An incident involving a delivery person associated with the Domino's chain in Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over the misuse of customer contact information. The incident came to light when a Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich, shared her WhatsApp chat with a delivery executive named Kabir, who had confessed his feelings for her. This interaction left her feeling unsafe, prompting her to express her concerns on social media. After the tweet went viral, the Uttar Pradesh police intervened as the user had reported a lack of satisfactory response from Domino's.

The Twitter thread revealed the exact chats exchanged, where the delivery person wrote, "Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you." This unethical conduct raised concerns about the mishandling of personal information.

It's not about whether he liked me or he confessed.



He has misused my phone number which I have registered at @dominos_india @dominos with trust as a customer.



It's a trust breach by the company & its employees. June 30, 2023

Kanishka expressed her concerns about the delivery person being sent with the intention of obtaining customers' contact details. She emphasized that even if he had feelings for her, confessing in such a manner was not acceptable. She believed that he had misused the contact information provided to the company for delivery purposes.

The subsequent tweets highlighted the lack of response from Domino's and raised questions about the delivery person's identity, which seemed inconsistent between online and in-store information. Kanishka pointed out that his email address identified him as "Kabir Bablu" while he used different names in various interactions. She expressed her hope that the seriousness of the situation would be understood.

In response to her distress, the police helpline number 112 assured her that appropriate action would be taken, and emergency help was on its way.

Kanishka shared a screenshot of her conversation with the officials and expressed her gratitude for their support. Meanwhile, she revealed that Domino's had refused to share information about their delivery executive, which further escalated the matter. As a result, she decided to pursue legal action by approaching the Consumer Court.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users expressing their disappointment and anger towards Domino's for the incident and their response to it.