Dolphin saves dog from drowning in heartwarming viral video; Internet is in tears

The viral video features dolphin saving a dog from drowning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Dolphins are definitely the most selfless being and a video surfacing on the internet proves it. This video which is going viral features a dolphin that came to the rescue of a dog drowning in the sea. The video was apparently taken by the owner of the dog and shows how the big fish saved the life of the doggo who was evidently extremely scared.

Watch the video here:
 

In this video, the dolphin can be seen carrying dog above its body to prevent him from drowning. The big fish swims as fast as possible, rescues the paw, and brings it back to the safety of the boat. However,  it is still not clear where the video is from.

The clip, without a doubt, has gone viral on social media and people shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Internet lauded the dolphin’s bravado. "Chances are you've probably seen it, but it's the best thing I've seen all day!"  a user wrote in the comments section. "All heroes don’t wear capes " said another user.

