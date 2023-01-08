Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dolphin jumps over a rainbow in an ocean, viral video mesmerizes netizens

The internet is delighted after watching a video of a dolphin jumping over a rainbow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Dolphin jumps over a rainbow in an ocean, viral video mesmerizes netizens
Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is delighted after watching a video of a dolphin jumping over a rainbow. It's so mesmerizing to see. The sixteen-second clip was posted on Twitter by Science Girl, an account that posts adorable videos.

Watch the video here:


The video captures the magical moment a bottlenose dolphin leaps from the water while a rainbow appears directly above it. The video was taken off the coast of Western Australia by photographer Jaimen Hudson, according to the caption of the post.

The clip, so far, has been viewed almost 557,000 times and also collected over 15,000 likes. Netizens marveled at the scenario and shared their unique thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Or did the dolphin jumped that then exposed a rainbow for a perfect moment captured?" A second person wrote, "Not quite jumping over the rainbow. That's how I see it anyway.." Another person added, "We try very hard to amaze others by what we can do. Nature does it every day without trying. All we are here for is to protect and work with it. Not destroy it." "Is it so beautiful. As the dolphin splash back in the water, the rainbow disappeared." wrote a fourth user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.