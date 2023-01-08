Dolphin jumps over a rainbow in an ocean, viral video mesmerizes netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is delighted after watching a video of a dolphin jumping over a rainbow. It's so mesmerizing to see. The sixteen-second clip was posted on Twitter by Science Girl, an account that posts adorable videos.

Watch the video here:



The video captures the magical moment a bottlenose dolphin leaps from the water while a rainbow appears directly above it. The video was taken off the coast of Western Australia by photographer Jaimen Hudson, according to the caption of the post.

The clip, so far, has been viewed almost 557,000 times and also collected over 15,000 likes. Netizens marveled at the scenario and shared their unique thoughts in the comments section.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Or did the dolphin jumped that then exposed a rainbow for a perfect moment captured?" A second person wrote, "Not quite jumping over the rainbow. That's how I see it anyway.." Another person added, "We try very hard to amaze others by what we can do. Nature does it every day without trying. All we are here for is to protect and work with it. Not destroy it." "Is it so beautiful. As the dolphin splash back in the water, the rainbow disappeared." wrote a fourth user.