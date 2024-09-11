How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor and Bharat Jain, the world’s richest beggar has attracted a lot of attention and popularity in their own ways

India has seen two interesting and equally interesting stories of two different human beings who have come up with the most interesting success stories of their lives in spite of the society’s set norms. Dolly Chaiwala a tea vendor from Nagpur, Maharashtra and Bharat Jain, the world’s richest beggar, has attracted a lot of attention and popularity in their own ways.

Dolly Chaiwala who was originally known as Sunil Patil, born in the year 1998 has turned his roots into a craze. He has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, where his unique way of making tea has gone viral. The average cups of tea sold are 350 to 500 cups a day at Rs 7 per cup, which results in an average daily earning of Rs 2,450 to Rs 3,500 only. This small but growing business has taken his net worth to over Rs 10 lakh.

Dolly Chaiwala’s success story was given a big push when she met Bill Gates, and this was captured on camera. Apart from his tea stall, he owns a successful YouTube channel, ‘Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur’ with 1.46 million subscribers.

On the other hand, Bharat Jain, who is known as the richest beggar of the world, has a total wealth of Rs 7.5 crore. Jain earns Rs 6000 to Rs 7500 per month through begging along with the income from two shops on rent in Thane. The Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 that he earns daily in 10–12 hours are testimony to the public’s benevolence. Jain has a 2BHK flat in Mumbai and has a family which does not allow him to continue begging, yet he continues with begging.