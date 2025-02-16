VIRAL
Dolly shared some snaps from his recent meeting with Arbaaz on Instagram. He posted both pictures and videos of the meeting. The two were seen chatting, greeting each other with a namaste and some lighthearted moments.
Dolly Chaiwala, Nagpur’s viral tea vendor, who came in public’s eyes after serving tea to Bill Gates in 2024, is going viral once again.
The reason for his recent popularity is that Dolly Chaiwala may now get into some serious business as he met Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan to discuss the same.
Arbaaz Khan gave him a warm shoutout, saying, “Superstar Dolly!” to which Chaiwala humbly replied, “Star bole to ek hi bhai hai hamare, Salman bhai.” Being lighthearted, Arbaaz said, “Aap bhi kuch kam nahi ho.”
Dolly Chaiwala gained attention for his unique tea-serving style and carefree personality
After Dolly shared the photos with Arbaaz, the comment section was inundated with diverse reactions, ranging from admiration for his journey to amused and witty remarks about their encounter. One comment read, “Itne bure din Arbaaz Khan ke, iske sath business?” while another joked, “Burger khayega.” Another wrote, “Badi bat chit Industries ke logon se, abhi picture bachi hai tu promo dekh.”
This is not the first time Dolly has met a Bollywood personality. He met Salman Khan and came on Television with his first appearance on Bigg Boss 18 last year. He shared his excitement to be on the show. “I am very happy to be shooting for Bigg Boss today. Last time, I met Salman sir's younger brother Sohail Khan, and this time I am going to meet him. Also, an unknown fact—Salman Khan sir and I share the same birthday!”
Dolly had also met the third Khan brother, Sohail Khan in the Maldives and shared a heartwarming picture, “Maldives mein mile Sohail Khan sir, bohut acha laga sir se milke (Met Sohail Khan sir in the Maldives. Felt very good meeting him.)”
Dolly Chaiwala's remarkable journey, from serving tea to Bill Gates to rubbing shoulders with Bollywood stars, has captivated his expanding fanbase. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating his next move, wondering what's in store for the charming internet sensation.
