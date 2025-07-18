'Doing good work isn't...': Pune reveals 4 key habits that helped him get promoted quickly

He developed these habits gradually, and although these changes did not happen overnight, they had a profound impact on his career.

A Pune man’s post about the four work habits that helped him get a promotion sparked a heated debate online. In the post, Rohit Yadav shared his experience of feeling stuck in his career despite working hard all the time. He realised that doing good work is not enough, and he needs to be strategic about how he will show his work. Rohit Yadav adopted four habits that not only made him stand out but also helped him get a promotion. He developed these habits gradually, and although these changes did not happen overnight, they had a profound impact on his career.

The 4 habits include:

1. Weekly successes: Rohit would record three achievements every Friday, no matter how small. This gave him clarity and allowed him to confidently discuss his work during reviews.

2. Monthly manager update: He would send his manager a brief message focused on the results and lessons learned. This also allowed him to get in front of people without bragging. "No extra words. Just results. And this allowed me to get in front of people without bragging," he said.

3. Asking the right questions: During one-on-one meetings, Yadav would ask, "What do I need to improve to look ready for the next level?" This question opened the door to honest feedback and changed his manager's perception of him.

4. Speaking up in meetings: Yadav's fourth habit was to actively contribute to meetings, even if it was just a brief comment. "This increased my presence and showed my ability to take initiative," he said. By speaking up, he ensured he was not forgotten, and he also said that silent contributors are often overlooked.

The post sparked a heated debate on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

One user wrote, "One of my colleagues shared one of the three things mentioned... The manager said Why are you sending these emails? What work you did is not that big and impacting that you have to do all this. This is your job. Don't show off. I don't think these days any manager cares that much... With effort and smart work, you will only get work. Nothing else. So take breaks.. go for a chai-sutta.. go out for a walk.. chill with teammates... At least we will have some memories."

Another user said, "With this, I am getting more work and a promise for the next good increment."

A third user commented, "Not to mention the overly optimistic attitude on LinkedIn, it’ll get you places. Maybe not in this job, but definitely in your network. These habits include."

A fourth said, "At first I thought you meant four cups of coffee, and you looked stressed."

