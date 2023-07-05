Search icon
Dogs fight off huge king cobra in viral video, watch who emerges victorious!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: King cobras are renowned for their deadly venom and menacing appearance, making them one of the most feared and respected snakes in the world. Their bites can be fatal to humans and many other animals, adding to their reputation as highly dangerous predators.

On the other hand, dogs are known for their loyalty, companionship, and varied capabilities. While they may not naturally be considered predators of snakes, some dog breeds possess incredible agility, quick reflexes, and a natural instinct to defend their territory and loved ones.

The video's suspenseful three-minute duration sets the stage for a captivating and nerve-wracking showdown. As the two dogs and the cobra engage in the open farm area, their primal instincts take over, and the battle begins. The dogs' barks and the cobra's warning hisses create an intense atmosphere, drawing viewers into the scene.

Throughout the encounter, the dogs demonstrate remarkable bravery and tenacity. Their calculated movements and quick reflexes enable them to dodge the cobra's strikes and deliver defensive maneuvers. While the dogs may not be immune to the snake's venom, their determination to protect themselves and their territory is evident.

The bone-chilling video, shared by the YouTube user Viral Press, has taken the internet by storm, amassing a staggering 2.5 million views and attracting hundreds of comments from viewers who were captivated by the intense encounter.

One user, clearly spooked by the footage, expressed their fear with a simple exclamation, "OMG, so scary." 

Another commenter aptly described the video as giving them "goosebumps," emphasizing the high level of suspense and tension in the footage. They further labeled the clash between the dogs and the king cobra as an "epic" one, acknowledging the extraordinary nature of the encounter.

