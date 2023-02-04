Doggo shows off its ball-balancing skills, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of videos that can instantly make you smile. And, as always, we're here to help you beat the midweek blues. In a clip that has gone viral online, a doy can seen impressing netizens with its ball-balancing skills. The clip is adorable and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The video was shared by the Twitter account @buitengebieden and shows a dog in a garden. When a person throws a ball to the dog, the dog quickly balances it on his head. Not only that, but the cute pup runs around with the ball on his head and tosses it.

Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens couldn't help but go aww after watching the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

According to a user in the Twitter comments section, "That is incredible. Could potentially play for any soccer team." Another person added, "Wow! fantastic ball skills! Have they yet been signed by a major club?" A third person commented, "Wow, when this dog catches the ball, he never drops it. What a fun and adorable little dog." "Waouh.....Brilliant doggy," a fourth said.