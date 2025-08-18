'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral Video: The German Shepherd dog is seen in the video sitting peacefully on the balcony of the house and watching the people walking across the street. Then a few children run across the road. A stray dog was also hurrying behind them.

Viral Video: A German Shepherd dog is seen jumping from a balcony to save children from a stray dog in a heartwarming video that went viral from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Netizens are moved by the occurrence and have complimented the dog's protective nature and quick response. The incident has touched online users, who have praised the dog's protective nature and prompt action.

It has been alleged that this viral video originated in a residential area. A German Shepherd dog is shown in the video sitting calmly on the house's balcony while observing the people crossing the street. A few kids then run across the street. Behind them, a stray dog was also rushing. What followed? When the German Shepherd notices this, he gets excited and, without hesitation, jumps from the balcony and rushes in the direction of the stray dog. As you can see in the video, he keeps the stray dog away from the kids, which makes them safe.

A user with the handle @gharkekalesh.x shared this video, writing in the description that a dog in Rishikesh jumped like a "superhero" to protect kids from another dog. The German Shepherd is being praised by internet users. Some affectionately refer to him as "Dogesh Bhai." The video's date and location are not verified by DNA English.

"Well done, Dogesh bhai! Acted as a real bodyguard to save the kids," said one user. "What an amazing jump," said another. Some people, however, think that the dog's goal was to capture the stray dog rather than save the kids.

On social media and other platforms, there has been a heated debate about the Supreme Court's directive (the apex court has reserved the judgment on the interim plea seeking a stay on this directive) asking the Delhi government to remove all stray dogs from the streets and relocate them to shelters within eight weeks. Animal rights activists and citizens, including celebrities, have argued that this is not only inhumane and impractical, but it is also unlikely to solve the rabies problem. The release of this video coincides with this incident.