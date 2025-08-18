'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife leaves internet laughing

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

These Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory?

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral Video: The German Shepherd dog is seen in the video sitting peacefully on the balcony of the house and watching the people walking across the street. Then a few children run across the road. A stray dog was also hurrying behind them.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog
Viral Video: Dog Jumps From Balcony To Protect Kids From Stray Dog

TRENDING NOW

Viral Video: A German Shepherd dog is seen jumping from a balcony to save children from a stray dog in a heartwarming video that went viral from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Netizens are moved by the occurrence and have complimented the dog's protective nature and quick response. The incident has touched online users, who have praised the dog's protective nature and prompt action.

It has been alleged that this viral video originated in a residential area. A German Shepherd dog is shown in the video sitting calmly on the house's balcony while observing the people crossing the street. A few kids then run across the street. Behind them, a stray dog was also rushing. What followed? When the German Shepherd notices this, he gets excited and, without hesitation, jumps from the balcony and rushes in the direction of the stray dog. As you can see in the video, he keeps the stray dog away from the kids, which makes them safe.

A user with the handle @gharkekalesh.x shared this video, writing in the description that a dog in Rishikesh jumped like a "superhero" to protect kids from another dog. The German Shepherd is being praised by internet users. Some affectionately refer to him as "Dogesh Bhai." The video's date and location are not verified by DNA English. 

"Well done, Dogesh bhai! Acted as a real bodyguard to save the kids," said one user.  "What an amazing jump," said another. Some people, however, think that the dog's goal was to capture the stray dog rather than save the kids.

On social media and other platforms, there has been a heated debate about the Supreme Court's directive (the apex court has reserved the judgment on the interim plea seeking a stay on this directive) asking the Delhi government to remove all stray dogs from the streets and relocate them to shelters within eight weeks. Animal rights activists and citizens, including celebrities, have argued that this is not only inhumane and impractical, but it is also unlikely to solve the rabies problem. The release of this video coincides with this incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check important date, how to download marksheet
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check date
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with him and family, issues statement: 'I shall not be known as...'
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with family, issues statement
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First look of Aryan Khan breaks the internet, fans say 'aisa laga SRK hai'; watch
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First look of Aryan Khan breaks the internet
'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE